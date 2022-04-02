Baker, Mary Elizabeth nee Fulton, - 88, of Galloway, was born March 29, 1933 to the late Grace Evelyn Stouffer and Andrew Lamb Fulton in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, where she was raised on the Gospel of Christ, a blessing she thanked her Lord and Savior for every day. She passed from this earth to eternal life on March 23, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by sisters, Grace and Alice. Mary is survived by her husband, Marvin Baker of Galloway; her daughters, Marcie Gaskins (Ron) of Kensington, MD, Karen Heintz of Galloway, NJ, Julie Hoagland (Don Franklin) of Williamstown, NJ, and Kelly Baker of Galloway, NJ; her most faithful and honorary son, Charles Heintz III of Galloway, NJ; her five grandchildren, Emily, Brittany, Kelsey, Jenna and Justin who all held a special place in her heart; a most beloved great-grandson, John whom she loved to play with; and many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Green Castle High School, Mary met her husband of 65 years, Marvin, while working at the Letter Kenney Army Depot in Chambersburg, PA. after which they moved to Germany to complete his service in the U.S Army. They returned to the States with their first child settling in southern New Jersey, where Mary was a founding member of Linwood Gospel Chapel whose many members over the years were her second family. She returned to full time work for the Federal Aviation Administration while raising her four daughters and retired after 25 years of service. She was blessed with 34 years in retirement, traveling by RV from Newfoundland to Key West, visiting the Grand Canyon, New Orleans and many stops in between. She enjoyed a close, life-long relationship with sisters Alice, Grace, her maternal twin Barbara and brothers Andrew and Thomas. Her best friend, sister-in-law, Peggy Fulton (deceased), whom she spent countless hours on the telephone, every vacation and holiday laughing it up and having a ball. Many an evening was passed playing pinochle with family and friends and winters in Florida were spent playing tennis, pickle ball, and bingo, or trying her hand at painting and line dancing. She was known for taking long walks and her love of nature – feeding squirrels and chipmunks by hand on her front porch or adopting a neighbors' cat as her own. She was quick to offer heartfelt sympathy and assistance just as easily as she would a good pity party for a petulant child. Mary loved a good cup of hot tea and long conversations, greeting each and every day with a smile, always kind, generous, seeing good in others and giving freely to those she thought were less fortunate – she placed no value on material things. "Behold, thou hast made my days as an handbreadth and mine age is nothing before thee: verily every man at his best state is altogether vanity. Selah" Psalm 39:5. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Linwood Gospel Chapel, 900 New Road, Linwood NJ 08221. Burial and memorial services private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 2, 2022.