Bennett, Mary C. (Cass), - 84, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on September 19th at the age of 84. Born in Long Beach, CA to John and Helen (Fialkowski) Ball. She married the love of her life John S. Bennett in 1956. She enjoyed watching children while their parents worked. She then went on to be employed for many years by the Prudential Insurance Company. Cass will be missed by her children Nancy Novasack (George), Karen Michael, and daughter-in-law Darlene; grandchildren Mark Novasack (Kathleen), Lauren O'Neill (Joe), Johnny Bennett, and Patrick Michael (Bianca); great-grandchildren Juliette, Bennett, Evangeline Novasack, Emma, Logan, Kelly O'Neill; sisters Helen Hartranft (George), Margaret Conklin (Joe), Patricia O'Dowd (Gene); sister-in-law Patricia Ireland; special cousin, Lorraine Devenny; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cass was predeceased by her husband John, son John, and her sister Joanne. Her greatest joy was watching and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always enjoyed going on a sisters' trip to St. Pete Beach in Florida. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood on Thursday, September 23rd at 11:00AM with a viewing 1 hour prior to the Mass. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
