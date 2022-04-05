Bergman, Mary C. (Fuoti), - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at AtlantiCare Galloway, on April 1st, 2022. Mary was born on June 15th, 1944 in Atlantic City to parents James Vincent and Teresa (Mucci) Fuoti. She grew up in Pleasantville, graduated from Pleasantville High School, and went on to receive her nursing degree from Monmouth College Nursing School. She worked as a caring and dedicated registered nurse at AtlantiCare in Atlantic City for 30 years, until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood and enjoyed volunteering in the church office for many years. She loved reading, gardening, trips with her family, and spending every possible moment she could with her five grandchildren whom she adored. She also loved all of the many dogs and cats that we welcomed into our family over the years. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, James Bergman. Her beloved daughters, Mary Alice (Erik) Johnson, and Jane (Gregg) Barr. Her five cherished grandchildren, Connor, Kiley, and Taylor Johnson, and Juliana and James Barr. Also survived by her brother, James Fuoti, and loving nieces, Teresa and Aimee. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Teresa, and sister-in-law Margaret (Peg) Fuoti. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in her name to her favorite animal rescue, Penny Angel's Beagle Rescue. PO Box 2161, Ventnor, NJ 08406. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 7th from 9:30-11am, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Ave., Linwood, with Mass beginning at 11am. Burial to follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, EHT. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 5, 2022.