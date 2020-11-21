Poulson, Mary Charlene, - It is with great sadness we announce the death of Mary Charlene Poulson age 75 of Cape May, NJ. She passed away after a brief illness on October 29, 2020, at her second home in Sebastian FL. Charlene was born at the Coast Guard Base in Cape May NJ to the late Russell Poulson and the late Kathryn Augusta (nee Rosell) Poulson. Charlene was raised in the Cape May area and graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High and was a member of the National Honor Society. She also was a graduate of Wesley College in Dover DE where she is a member of their Alumni Association. Charlene had worked for over 30 years as a secretary for Atlantic Electric in Pleasantville. She was an avid outdoors person and grew up at the beach. She enjoyed kayaking, spending time at Pease Pond in Wilton, Maine, and riding horses in her earlier years where she had been a Grand Champion with her horse Echo. She was a friend of "Bill". She is survived by her sister Kathryn Charlotte Thogersen and partner Louise Riendeau. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Robert Cushman. A graveside service for Charlene will be held next summer at the Cold Spring Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 21, 2020.