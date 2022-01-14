Cook, Mary (née Saddic), - 92, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully in her home, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Born February 14, 1929 (Valentine's Day) in Philadelphia, PA to Elias and Lena Saddic, she spent summers growing up in Cape May. In 1956, she and her husband Dale bought a home in North Cape May where they spent summers with family. In 1960, the US Navy took them to Norfolk, VA. They remained there until her husband retired in 1970 when they moved back to their home in North Cape May. Mary and Dale owned The Saddic Guest House on Jackson Street in Cape May. In 1978, they purchased the 4 G's Restaurant, later Mary & Dale's Family Restaurant in Rio Grande, NJ. After selling the business in 1995, they remained in North Cape May until they relocated to Virginia in 2008 due to health reasons. When Mary's husband passed away in 2009, Mary moved back to her home in North Cape May. She enjoyed playing poker, crossword puzzles, knitting and until recently crocheting for the great-grandchildren. Spending time watching the sunsets on the Delaware Bay with family and friends was her greatest joy. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Tirrell, 5 grandchildren, Janet (JJ) Snellbaker, Bill (BJ)Tirrell Jr, Michael Cook, Elizabeth (Cook) Ayers and Angeline Buracker, great-grandchildren Jeremy, Jacob, Caitlyn, Bryce, Joshua, William III, Thomas, Sophia, Adrienne, Jordyn, Robbie, Marcie, Fiona, Daniel and Trey. She is preceded in death by her husband Dale, Sr, her son Dale Jr, her parents, Elias and Lena Saddic, her 2 brothers, Louis and Frederick Saddic and one great-granddaughter Alexandria. Family and friends can pay their respects on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 9-11am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., Wildwood, NJ, with services to follow at 11am. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle VA on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mary's name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., Wildwood, NJ, or The Hospice Foundation, 1801 Zion Rd, Suite 2, Northfield, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 14, 2022.