D'Imperio, Mary, - 92, of Lakewood, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022 in her home surrounded by the love of her family. Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA and is formerly from Northeast Philadelphia. She spent her summers at the shore since 1975 and moved to the area in 1993. Mary was a member of St John Neumann Parish in North Cape May and the Altar and Rosary Society along with volunteering for St. John's bingo for many years. She believed it was very important to raise her family in the Catholic tradition. Mary loved cooking and hosting gatherings for her family. She enjoyed shopping and spending days at the beach, swimming in the ocean and relaxing with family and friends. Mary was an avid sports fan of all things Philadelphia, but especially her Phillies. She never missed a game. But, most of all, Mary treasured spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren never missing an opportunity to express her love by being with them or through a phone call or sending a card. Mary exemplified the true virtue of humility and made everyone feel loved in her presence. Mary is predeceased by her father, Lucas Luczejko, her mother, Mary Luczejko, her husband, David J. D'Imperio (2006), her brother, Joseph Luczejko, her 3 sisters, Julia Constantine, Sally Brennan and Anna Petroski. She is survived by her sons David D'Imperio Jr. and Father Robert D'Imperio, her daughter, Maryann Walsh (Thomas), her grandchildren, Kathryn Van Druff, Brian Walsh, Lauren Walsh, Brenna Walsh along with her great-grandchildren Natalie and Olivia Van Druff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John of God Church on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11am. Friends may call at the church at 10-10:45am. Interment will be at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 1845 Hadden Avenue, Camden, NJ 08103. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.