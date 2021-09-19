DeWinton, Mary V., - 55, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family members on Friday, September 10, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, N.J. January 23, 1966, to Harry and Margaret Baker. Mary worked for AtlantiCare for over 37 years. Mary was a huge Dallas Cowboy 's fan. She is survived by her husband Robert DeWinton and two sons Robert Thomas and Jonathan Walter. Family members in Maine, Jim Dressler and daughters Lisa and Inga, twin aunts Joyce Boyle in Illinois and Janice Valenti in Florida and their respective family members and father-in-law Walter DeWinton of Linwood. Flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Robert DeWinton 279 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd. Galloway, NJ 08205. Funeral Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.