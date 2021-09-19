Menu
Mary V. DeWinton
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
DeWinton, Mary V., - 55, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family members on Friday, September 10, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, N.J. January 23, 1966, to Harry and Margaret Baker. Mary worked for AtlantiCare for over 37 years. Mary was a huge Dallas Cowboy 's fan. She is survived by her husband Robert DeWinton and two sons Robert Thomas and Jonathan Walter. Family members in Maine, Jim Dressler and daughters Lisa and Inga, twin aunts Joyce Boyle in Illinois and Janice Valenti in Florida and their respective family members and father-in-law Walter DeWinton of Linwood. Flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Robert DeWinton 279 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd. Galloway, NJ 08205. Funeral Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dr. Alan Friedman - AMI
September 23, 2021
I remember meeting Mary through my Husband Dave Perri, who passed 6/4/19. They played softball together on the ACMC league back in the day. Condolences to her family.
Rosemarie Perri
September 20, 2021
Bob and Family - I will keep you in thoughts and prayers during this very private time. Mary always held a special place in my heart! She was so very kind, funny and generous. I´m grateful to have called her a friend.
Sonia Cruz
September 20, 2021
