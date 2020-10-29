Still, Mary Florence (nee Gowdy), - 81, of North Cape May, (formally of Pennsville), died Sunday, Oct. 25th, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Predeceased by her husband, Samuel L Still, Jr, her parents, Jesse A and Edna M Gowdy, and her sister, Edna Kidd. Mary graduated Valedictorian from Penns Grove/Carney's Point Regional HS in 1957 and enjoyed working as a bank teller before she married and after her children were grown. She also worked at Whiskers in Cape May until it closed. She enjoyed being part of the Cape May County Shell Club, where she served as president for many years. Mary enjoyed going to FL for the winter months, where she and her husband did a lot of boating and fishing. But her favorite thing was being the Flower Girl in her granddaughter Mackenzie's wedding just this past September. She was especially known for her cut-out cookies, which she made for every season and holiday. Mary never went anywhere without something to give to someone. She is survived by her children, Pam Halter (Daryl) of Cohansey, NJ, Sandie Seitz (Kenny), of Millersville, MD, Samuel Still III of Fayetteville, NC, grandchildren, Scott (Gayle) Cooksey of Pennsville, NJ, Anna Halter of Cohansey, NJ, Mary Halter, AZ, Kayla Henderson, PA, Mackenzie Gaventa (Chris) of Logan Township, NJ, Chris Emano VA, Megan Still, MO, and great-grandchildren Kendall Cooksey & Lucas Cooksey of Pennsville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204 In memory of Mary Still. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 29, 2020.