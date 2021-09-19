Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary L. Golini Golini
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Golini, Mary L. Golini (Cori), - a life long resident of Egg Harbor City, died on September 16, 2021 at her home. Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 6, 1927. She was the daughter of Maddalene Lovacchini. Mary married Bonifilo (Pom) Golini on May 29, 1947. She graduated from Egg Harbor City high school and retired from FAA NAFEC with 30 years service. Mary is survived by 2 daughters, Patricia Schwartz (Dennis) of Sammamish WA and Mary Eileen Golini (Sherry) of Camp Hill, PA, grandsons Brian Schwartz (Kristina) of Issaquah, WA, Christopher Schwartz (Sui) of Olympia, WA, and Jonathan Schwartz (Elyse) of Los Angeles, CA. In addition, Mary is survived by 8 great grandchildren, sister- in- laws, Doris Cori and Janet Golini, special niece and nephew and caregivers, Kathleen and Frank Cori and many other nieces and nephews. Mary was a faithful member and volunteer of the St Nicholas Catholic Church. She also belonged to the Lafayette Quilters Guild and enjoyed lunches with the local Red Hat Society. Her family loved her traditional Italian cooking and baking, which she continued into her 90s. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 9AM-11AM at Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 525 St. Louis Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ followed by burial at Egg Harbor Cemetery. Condolences can be left for the family at www.wimbergfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the care of Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
525 St. Louis Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Your mom will always be in our hearts , she was our first friend with zia Madalena along with the Cori family when we first came here to america .
Marcella Massey (Vannucci )
Friend
September 26, 2021
To the family of Aunt Mary my thoughts and prayers are with you. RIP Aunt Mary.
Gina Sakele (Golini)
Family
September 23, 2021
Raymond Houghton and family
September 22, 2021
Pat Schwartz and family we send our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies in hearing of your mothers passing. In all the years we have known Pat and family in Boston and Seattle area we saw how close Pat was to her mother.She will be missed by all that knew her.
Raymond Houghton and family
Friend
September 23, 2021
Aunt mary may you rest in peace what a kind and beautiful woman you were I will cherish your biscotti cookie and pound cake recipe always
Patti Dilorenzo
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results