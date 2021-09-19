Golini, Mary L. Golini (Cori), - a life long resident of Egg Harbor City, died on September 16, 2021 at her home. Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 6, 1927. She was the daughter of Maddalene Lovacchini. Mary married Bonifilo (Pom) Golini on May 29, 1947. She graduated from Egg Harbor City high school and retired from FAA NAFEC with 30 years service. Mary is survived by 2 daughters, Patricia Schwartz (Dennis) of Sammamish WA and Mary Eileen Golini (Sherry) of Camp Hill, PA, grandsons Brian Schwartz (Kristina) of Issaquah, WA, Christopher Schwartz (Sui) of Olympia, WA, and Jonathan Schwartz (Elyse) of Los Angeles, CA. In addition, Mary is survived by 8 great grandchildren, sister- in- laws, Doris Cori and Janet Golini, special niece and nephew and caregivers, Kathleen and Frank Cori and many other nieces and nephews. Mary was a faithful member and volunteer of the St Nicholas Catholic Church. She also belonged to the Lafayette Quilters Guild and enjoyed lunches with the local Red Hat Society. Her family loved her traditional Italian cooking and baking, which she continued into her 90s. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 9AM-11AM at Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 525 St. Louis Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ followed by burial at Egg Harbor Cemetery. Condolences can be left for the family at www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements under the care of Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.