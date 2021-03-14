Menu
Mary E. Hampton
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Funeral Home & Cremation Care
11347 Okeechobee Blvd
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Hampton, Mary E. (Brennan), - 71, of Royal Palm Beach, FL passed away on February 9, 2021, after a long, hard battle with post-surgical complications. Mary was born on September 23, 1949 to James W. and Mary E. (Birch) Brennan in Atlantic City, NJ. She was the firstborn daughter, followed by seven sisters. She attended Our Lady Star of the Sea elementary school in Atlantic City and graduated Holy Spirit High School in 1967. She leaves behind her husband of 31 years, James Hampton, who was the love of her life, her daughter, Therese, who was her best friend and partner in crime, and son in law, Chris Baluch, grandchildren Kristina and Nicolis Baluch, who she would do anything for, just to bring them joy and see them smile, her mother, Mary E. Brennan(James W), whom she adored, her sisters, Kathy Roe (Andrew), Carroll Burke (Dennis), Eileen Hazelton (Terry), Patti Brennan, Colleen Larcombe (Larry), Bernadette Brudon (John), Jami Brennan, all of whom she loved with her whole heart. Along with many adored nephews and nieces, who loved her spunk, as well as many cousins and friends. All are grieving deeply for her, as her passing leaves such an empty space. Mary started working for NJ Bell in Atlantic City at 16 years old. She saw the Beatles perform in 1964 at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. After graduation from HSHS, she was one of the first students to attend ACC, studying psychology. Soon after that, she moved to Florida and began a new life. After moving to Florida with her adored daughter Therese, Mary worked many jobs and touched many lives along the way. She was a courier driver, a companion/caregiver, she worked retail and customer service. She especially loved working with children. She loved people. She was a free, fun loving spirit. She was hard working, and generous and fiercely dedicated to her family and friends. She loved to cook and to share those meals with people she cared about, to warm their hearts and lives. She was a feisty, adventurous, not afraid of anything, always up to try anything just for the adventure, most unusual "Mama". She always made the adventure seem like the most fun thing ever, just to be with the people she loved. She liked Halloween and doing fun, scary Halloween things with her favorite people. She was not afraid to stand up for what she thought was right. Her lioness behavior came about from great adversity experienced in her younger years. She carried her bravery with her...always. She could be strong willed and stubborn. But in her, what you saw was what you got. Mary loved to create beautiful things. More importantly, she loved to share those things with the people she held close. She will be forever loved and remembered for her artistic creations. Mary wanted her life to be celebrated! She did not want her death to be mourned! She wanted everyone who thinks of her to remember beauty and love and sunshine. At this time, no services are planned. Please feel free to share memories and condolences at https://www.lakesidemem.com/obituary/Mary-Hampton.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
We struggle every day without Mary, mom, mama! I do believe that God has blessed us with a guardian angel! As our guardian angel we will gain strength ,peace and calmness. May God bless us all! I would like to truly thank everyone for the kind words, thoughts and prayers! My mother is so truly missed!
Therese
March 30, 2021
I will always love and miss you I have so many memories with times spent with you may you rest in peace my loving sister. XOXO
Colleen Brennan-Larcombe
March 15, 2021
Rest well big sister! Thanks for the memories and the love! There´s no one like you....You will always be the first of our 8! We will always be missing you! Detta XO
Bernadette Brennan Brudon
March 14, 2021
My beloved mother will be in the hearts of All of her family and her friends forever. Words cannot express how blessed I have been for 51 years. I will treasure every moment for the rest of my life that was shared with my beautiful mother. May you rest in peace mom I love you forever!
Therese Baluch
March 14, 2021
So very sorry about your loss. I remember Mary from OLSS, she was cute and fun. My prayers to all.
Lane Watson Coyle
March 14, 2021
