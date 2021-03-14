Hampton, Mary E. (Brennan), - 71, of Royal Palm Beach, FL passed away on February 9, 2021, after a long, hard battle with post-surgical complications. Mary was born on September 23, 1949 to James W. and Mary E. (Birch) Brennan in Atlantic City, NJ. She was the firstborn daughter, followed by seven sisters. She attended Our Lady Star of the Sea elementary school in Atlantic City and graduated Holy Spirit High School in 1967. She leaves behind her husband of 31 years, James Hampton, who was the love of her life, her daughter, Therese, who was her best friend and partner in crime, and son in law, Chris Baluch, grandchildren Kristina and Nicolis Baluch, who she would do anything for, just to bring them joy and see them smile, her mother, Mary E. Brennan(James W), whom she adored, her sisters, Kathy Roe (Andrew), Carroll Burke (Dennis), Eileen Hazelton (Terry), Patti Brennan, Colleen Larcombe (Larry), Bernadette Brudon (John), Jami Brennan, all of whom she loved with her whole heart. Along with many adored nephews and nieces, who loved her spunk, as well as many cousins and friends. All are grieving deeply for her, as her passing leaves such an empty space. Mary started working for NJ Bell in Atlantic City at 16 years old. She saw the Beatles perform in 1964 at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. After graduation from HSHS, she was one of the first students to attend ACC, studying psychology. Soon after that, she moved to Florida and began a new life. After moving to Florida with her adored daughter Therese, Mary worked many jobs and touched many lives along the way. She was a courier driver, a companion/caregiver, she worked retail and customer service. She especially loved working with children. She loved people. She was a free, fun loving spirit. She was hard working, and generous and fiercely dedicated to her family and friends. She loved to cook and to share those meals with people she cared about, to warm their hearts and lives. She was a feisty, adventurous, not afraid of anything, always up to try anything just for the adventure, most unusual "Mama". She always made the adventure seem like the most fun thing ever, just to be with the people she loved. She liked Halloween and doing fun, scary Halloween things with her favorite people. She was not afraid to stand up for what she thought was right. Her lioness behavior came about from great adversity experienced in her younger years. She carried her bravery with her...always. She could be strong willed and stubborn. But in her, what you saw was what you got. Mary loved to create beautiful things. More importantly, she loved to share those things with the people she held close. She will be forever loved and remembered for her artistic creations. Mary wanted her life to be celebrated! She did not want her death to be mourned! She wanted everyone who thinks of her to remember beauty and love and sunshine. At this time, no services are planned. Please feel free to share memories and condolences at https://www.lakesidemem.com/obituary/Mary-Hampton
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 14, 2021.