Impaglizo, Mary Frances, - 101, of Ocean City, On March 27, Mary Frances Impaglizo 101 years old of Ocean City departed. She was a resident of The United Methodist Community at The Shores in Ocean City since 2011 where she was always cared for and loved. She was affectionately known as "Mary I" to the Shores staff. She was born Mary Frances DiIanni in Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 20, 1920 to Carmelo and Maria DiIanni. She moved to Ocean City in 1956. Mary was an active member of St. Augustine's Church for many years. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Michael John Impaglizo who passed in 1998. They had been married for 59 years. She was also the devoted mother of Linda-Marie Lorenz and son-in-law Guenter Lorenz of Sarasota, FL. She leaves behind nephews and nieces as well. Mary was one of 4 children who have all passed. Most recently, her sister, Elizabeth Impagliazzo, of Ocean City, NJ. The two sisters were inseparable. Mary enjoyed cooking and baking and trips to the casino. She was well known for her meatballs and pizza and other baking skills. Mary had deep compassion of all animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed countless visits to Northern Virginia and sightseeing in nearby Washington DC. Mary was and forever will be an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Sincere gratitude is extended for the love and care to all the staff at The Shores and the Journey Hospice Staff. The Lorenz Family would also like to thank all those who took their time to visit Mary at The Shores. A private service and burial will be held at Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ to honor Mary's 101 years of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in Mary's memory to The United Methodist Communities at The Shores Fellowship Fund 2100 Bay Ave. Ocean City, NJ 08226 or Holy Redeemer Hospice 1801 Route 9 N. Swainton, NJ 08210 or Journey Hospice 6712 Washington Ave. Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 3, 2022.