Jeffers, Mary, - 98, of Mauricetown, "And this is eternal life, that they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent." "John 17:3" Mary A. Jeffers, long time resident of South Jersey, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday 17 February. She displayed her exceptional inner strength and faith during a very short bout with cancer before joining the LORD in heaven. Born to George and Maude Turvey in Wrightsville, Ohio in 1922, Mary moved with her family to Portland, Oregon at age nine. Growing up during the Great Depression of the 1930's, her diligent work ethic was created and through her church, her spiritual and moral compass was developed. A move to San Diego, CA to work for the Navy during WWII culminated in courtship by her future husband, Navy Chief Petty Officer Paul S. Jeffers Jr. from Cedarville NJ. After a wedding in Cedarville, they became well known produce farmers with Jeffers Brothers Farms. After their years of farming, Mary's passion and skill for buying and selling antiques developed into the establishment of her shop, "Mary's Antiques", in Mauricetown, NJ which was adjacent to their home. The business thrived for over 40 years, with its notoriety spreading throughout southern New Jersey. Mary was active in her community including the Mauricetown Historical Society, the Red Hatters, the Methodist Church and the Senior Citizens group. Mary was predeceased by her husband and also her oldest of two daughters Kathryn J. Trull of North Carolina. She moved to New Hampshire to be with her daughter Cheryl L. Dreyer (Tom) in 2013. She also leaves behind to cherish her memories four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, many of whom were able to be with her in her final days. Lovely and engaging until her passing, Mary will be fondly remembered as a lady with much poise who enjoyed conversing with everyone, a loyal friend and as an encourager to others. She also enjoyed laughing and sharing a good old fashioned joke. Interment will be in the Jeffers family plot in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cedarville NJ.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.