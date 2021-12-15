Johnson, Mary Patricia, - 89, of Absecon, Mary Patricia Robinson Johnson, 89, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 15, 1932, the daughter of Herbert A. and Mary Maher Robinson. Mary Pat was valedictorian of the 1950 class at West Catholic Girls High School in Philadelphia, where she played first chair violin in the school orchestra and won awards for her writing. In 1954 she married the love of her life, Leigh M. Johnson of Trevose, Pa., to whom she was deeply devoted during their 64-year marriage. Leigh's work as a research scientist took them and their family to a number of different communities, including Havertown, Pa., Shrewsbury, N.J., Rhinebeck, N.Y., and South Euclid, Ohio. Longtime lovers of the Jersey Shore, they retired and lived briefly in Longport, but discovered they missed the Midwest and moved to Massillon, Ohio, where they lived for 23 years. In 2015 they returned to South Jersey where they entered assisted living at UMC at Pitman. After Leigh's passing in 2019 Mary Pat lived at Preferred Care at Absecon. Mary Pat attended West Chester State Teachers College and taught elementary school before raising her children. After they were in school she returned to complete her B.A. degree at Ursuline College and her M.A. in English at John Carroll University, both in Ohio. She taught English and writing classes at a number of Ohio colleges and, while living in Longport, tutored students at then-Atlantic Community College and taught inmates at Fairton Prison. Mary Pat was a devout Roman Catholic and lived the values of charity, compassion and kindness. She served as a Steven Minister and was active in her church's garden club, writing the group's newsletter. She loved to read and was a faithful letter writer, keeping in touch with friends and family with long, news-filled notes scripted in her beautiful penmanship. She was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed classical music. Mary Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her four children, Kathleen Corbalis (Mark) of Galloway Twp., N.J.; Mark Johnson (Keil) of Herndon, Va., Judy Szink (Rick) of Tampa, Fla.; and Linda Johnson of Oakland, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Graveside services will be private, with a memorial service planned for a later date. Donations in Mary Pat's name may be made to: Equal Justice Initiative, 122 Commerce St., Montgomery, AL 36104, https://eji.org/
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.