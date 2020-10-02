Menu
Mary L. "Mimi" Frehafer
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
Frehafer, Mary L. "Mimi", - 98, of Linwood, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edward W. Frehafer and Irene Bright. Mary was known to be a caring, easy-going person who looked forward to Sunday dinners and spending quality time with her family. Mary loved going out with friends, playing bingo, knitting, and watching Jeopardy in her free time. Mary is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Anne Wheatley; siblings, John, Edward, and Helen. She survived by her sister, Patsy; granddaughter, Megan Murray and her husband David; great-grandchildren, David, and Michelle. Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. An Inurnment will be held at the Newtown Cemetery in Pennsylvania on a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 2, 2020.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
