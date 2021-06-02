Maguire, Mary Carole (formally Ziegler, Nee Goldy), - 79, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ left us on May 28th, 2021 to join her beloved husband James Maguire, her son, Charles R Ziegler, Jr., and daughter, Gwendolyn M. Watson. She also joins her brothers, Rulon, Robert, James, and Walter. Raised in Ocean City, Mary Carole was a long time resident of Egg Harbor Twp. She loved driving her school bus for the children of the EHT school district for over two decades and for the elderly and disabled at Caring, Inc. in Pleasantville. Mary Carole is survived by her sons, Robert J. Ziegler and Stephen S. Ziegler, and her 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as her sisters Betty Lou Smurro and Carmella Guberski. Viewing services will be held at 1:00pm on June 4th at Adams- Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 2, 2021.