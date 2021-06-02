Maguire, Mary Carole (formally Ziegler, Nee Goldy), - 79, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ left us on May 28th, 2021 to join her beloved husband James Maguire, her son, Charles R Ziegler, Jr., and daughter, Gwendolyn M. Watson. She also joins her brothers, Rulon, Robert, James, and Walter. Raised in Ocean City, Mary Carole was a long time resident of Egg Harbor Twp. She loved driving her school bus for the children of the EHT school district for over two decades and for the elderly and disabled at Caring, Inc. in Pleasantville. Mary Carole is survived by her sons, Robert J. Ziegler and Stephen S. Ziegler, and her 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as her sisters Betty Lou Smurro and Carmella Guberski. Viewing services will be held at 1:00pm on June 4th at Adams- Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ.
So very sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed seeing Mary and talking with her--first when I had bus duty and would see her every day and later when I would happen to meet her. Hugs and prayers for all of you. Cherish your very special memories.
Marian S Ingemi
June 4, 2021
Gonna miss u walking Sasha in the neighborhood and our dancing school days back in ocean city when we were kids
Lynne Essig
June 3, 2021
Bob and Steve, I'm so sorry to hear that your Mom has passed away. I'm wishing you peace my friends. Remember the good times.