Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Margaret Nocella
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Nocella, Mary Margaret, - 78, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on November 1, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to Albert and Evelyn Nocella. Mary had a long, happy career as Executive Administrative Assistant at Caesars Hotel and Casino in both Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She is predeceased by her brother Robert Nocella and son Christopher Blood. She is survived by her son Ralph Blood, daughter Barbara Hudson (Rob), sisters Edie Grossman and Sue Kirk, grandchildren Jessica and Aaron Blood, uncle Jack Quiring, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We were all blessed to have had her in our life. Now the angels are rejoicing with her blessedness. Private services will be held on Thursday morning, November 5th. To share a memory of Mary or send a message of condolence, please visit www.radzieta.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.