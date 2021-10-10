PANICO, MARY LOU, - 86, of Linwood, passed away September 30, 2021 with her family by her side, in Delaware, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. Marylou was born November 7, 1934 in Atlantic City, NJ to Allen and Sarah Mousley. She married Anthony Panico in 1964 and had 50 beautiful years together. Marylou had many friends and had worked at J.M. Fields and the Gas Company and she also started ABCO Credit Union in her home. She worked until she was 80 for the Atlantic County Utilities Authority as a Purchasing Agent. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church in Linwood. Marylou was a great hostess - she loved to have get together and she made her guests feel special. She is predeceased by her parents; husband Anthony; and her sister Linda. She is survived by her son Anthony (Vicki) Panico; her daughter Susan Marie Panico; and her sister Joanne. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC AC (gormleyfuneralhomellcac.com
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.