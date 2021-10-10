Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lou Panico
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
PANICO, MARY LOU, - 86, of Linwood, passed away September 30, 2021 with her family by her side, in Delaware, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. Marylou was born November 7, 1934 in Atlantic City, NJ to Allen and Sarah Mousley. She married Anthony Panico in 1964 and had 50 beautiful years together. Marylou had many friends and had worked at J.M. Fields and the Gas Company and she also started ABCO Credit Union in her home. She worked until she was 80 for the Atlantic County Utilities Authority as a Purchasing Agent. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church in Linwood. Marylou was a great hostess - she loved to have get together and she made her guests feel special. She is predeceased by her parents; husband Anthony; and her sister Linda. She is survived by her son Anthony (Vicki) Panico; her daughter Susan Marie Panico; and her sister Joanne. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC AC (gormleyfuneralhomellcac.com).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gormley Funeral Home LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
ANTHONY, SO SORRY TO HEAR OF YOUR MOM'S PASSING. GOOD MEMORIES OF BOY SCOUTS & YOUR MOM. WE ARE PRAYING FOR HER & YOUR FAMILY. RALPH & ROSE MARIE PAVESE
Rose Marie Pavese & RALPH PAVESE
October 12, 2021
Mrs. Panico was my Aunt Nancy's maid of honor in 1954..I was the flower girl. My condolences to her family.
MARYLOU REIFF
Other
October 11, 2021
Susan, may memories of your beautiful Mom comfort you in the days and years ahead. Your family will be in my prayers.
Kelly OBrien Cone
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results