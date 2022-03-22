Ruberton, Mary (nee Donio), - 93, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2022 with her loving daughters by her side. Born in Stratford, NJ she was a lifelong Hammonton resident. Mary was a retired clerk for the Town of Hammonton tax office. She enjoyed cooking and "made the best meatballs." Mary endeared herself to all and her effervescent personality was loved by those who knew her. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Ruberton, her sister Helen Macrie and her brother Anthony "TD" Donio. Mary is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Ruberton of Hammonton, Lisa Ann Moore and son in law Brian of Alexandria, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:00 AM in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206, Hammonton where a visitation will be held at 10:00am until 11:00 am. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Mary's name may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society 226 French St., Hammonton or to Shriners Children's Hospital
, Attn. Processing Center PO Box 947765 Atlanta, GA 30394. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton.(www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 22, 2022.