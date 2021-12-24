Scheuermann, Mary L., - 70, of South Dennis, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Born in Cape May Court House to the late Ralph Earl Smith and Doris Wescott Smith, she was a lifetime resident of this area. She worked in the kitchen at Cape Regional Medical Center. Mary is survived by her husband, George H. Scheuermann, Sr.; her sons, George H. Scheuermann, Jr. and Joseph Scheuermann; her sister, Diane Himstedt; her brothers, Edward Smith and Douglas Smith; her six grandchildren; and one great grandson. Services will be private. Memorial donation may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 24, 2021.