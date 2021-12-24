Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary L. Scheuermann
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Scheuermann, Mary L., - 70, of South Dennis, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Born in Cape May Court House to the late Ralph Earl Smith and Doris Wescott Smith, she was a lifetime resident of this area. She worked in the kitchen at Cape Regional Medical Center. Mary is survived by her husband, George H. Scheuermann, Sr.; her sons, George H. Scheuermann, Jr. and Joseph Scheuermann; her sister, Diane Himstedt; her brothers, Edward Smith and Douglas Smith; her six grandchildren; and one great grandson. Services will be private. Memorial donation may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.