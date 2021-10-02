Senkarik, Mary Louise, - 63, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Mary Lou was born in Darby, PA and spent time living in Havertown, PA, and Brigantine, NJ before settling in Little Egg Harbor 40 years ago. Mary Lou worked as a security guard for Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City, NJ and she enjoyed outdoor activities such as: skiing, bike riding, kayaking, and swimming. She also loved animals and her dogs. Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband Leonard "Lenny" Senkarik. She is survived by her loving mother Mary Spence (nee Conway) of Brigantine, NJ, father Joseph A. Walker and his wife Melva of FL, brother Joseph Walker III of Brigantine, NJ, sister Denise W. Smith and her husband Wayne A. of Absecon, NJ, step-son Leonard Senkarik of SC, step-daughter Scheri Groff and her husband Daniel of CA, nephews Robert, Joseph, Hollin, Wayne Jr. and Christopher, step-grandchildren Grace and Dashton, great-nephews Jackson and Lexin, 4 aunts and 1 uncle. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 2-4pm and 7-9p, and on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 10am until her Funeral Service at 11am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Mary Lou will be laid to rest next to her husband in Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 1:30pm. For condolences, go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 2, 2021.