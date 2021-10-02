Menu
Mary Louise Senkarik
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Senkarik, Mary Louise, - 63, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Mary Lou was born in Darby, PA and spent time living in Havertown, PA, and Brigantine, NJ before settling in Little Egg Harbor 40 years ago. Mary Lou worked as a security guard for Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City, NJ and she enjoyed outdoor activities such as: skiing, bike riding, kayaking, and swimming. She also loved animals and her dogs. Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband Leonard "Lenny" Senkarik. She is survived by her loving mother Mary Spence (nee Conway) of Brigantine, NJ, father Joseph A. Walker and his wife Melva of FL, brother Joseph Walker III of Brigantine, NJ, sister Denise W. Smith and her husband Wayne A. of Absecon, NJ, step-son Leonard Senkarik of SC, step-daughter Scheri Groff and her husband Daniel of CA, nephews Robert, Joseph, Hollin, Wayne Jr. and Christopher, step-grandchildren Grace and Dashton, great-nephews Jackson and Lexin, 4 aunts and 1 uncle. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 2-4pm and 7-9p, and on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 10am until her Funeral Service at 11am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Mary Lou will be laid to rest next to her husband in Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 1:30pm. For condolences, go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Oct
4
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Oct
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Oct
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Oct
5
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Brigadier General William C Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery
350 Provinceline Rd, Wrightwtown, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Maxwell Funeral Home
I'm devastated to find out today about mary such a loving kind talker we loved seeing her at harrah's and enjoyed many conversations with her. My heartfelt deepest sympathy and condolences to her family never will forget you till we meet again
Lisa bonfiglio
Friend
December 21, 2021
Mary Lou was someone who always had a smile and never complained even when she was going through difficult times. She was a loving person who cared deeply about all of her relatives. I won´t forget her spirit .
Sean Tarves, Harrahs employee
October 5, 2021
