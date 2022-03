Spann, Mary, - 92, of Atlantic City, Mary Spann transitioned peacefully on Saturday, December 18, surrounded by family. Family & friends whose lives Mary touched are invited to Serenity Funeral Home, 414 South Main Street in Pleasantville, NJ on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11am to celebrate her life.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2021.