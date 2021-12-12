Steelman, Mary M. (King), - 76, of Mays Landing, passed peacefully at AtlanticCare Hospital on December 9th, 2021 in Pomona, New Jersey. Mary is survived by her Loving Husband, Stephen Steelman of Galloway Township, N.J. She is also survived by her 5 children: Mary Pitts, Stephen Steelman, Wayne Steelman, Michael Steelman, Maureen Moore and her son-in-law Kenny Moore. She will be sadly missed by her loving Grandchildren: Jessica Moore, Mindy Pitts, Billy Pitts, Emily Gray (Jim), Melissa Moore, Sarah Moore and Heather Thompson. Great-Grandchildren: Aria, Sadie, Lexi, Jeremy, William, Maverick and Weston. She also leaves behind her sister, Terry King. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Ann King. Sister, Annie Silva & Brother, Frankie King. Mary will be welcomed into Heaven with open arms by her Granddaughters, Hanna Moore & Shelly Steelman and Great-Granddaughter, Waverly Gray. Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Atlantic City, N.J. where she met and married her soulmate, Stephen Steelman. She was a stay-at-home mom until 1976. She then began working as a waitress in a number of restaurants and casinos in Atlantic County, N.J. She was last employed by Bally's Casino in Atlantic City. Mary had a stroke in November of 2010 which forced her into retirement. Prior to her stroke, she could be found at home doing crafts or her most favorite pastime, playing Keno at the casino. Mary was affectionally known as "Crazy Mary". Let's face it, she was a little "crazy". Mary will always be remembered for her fierce love she had for her family and close friends. Spending time with Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren gave Mary happiness & joy. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Mary's visitation on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 10am to 11am with a service at 11am, at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2021.