Mary M. Steelman
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Steelman, Mary M. (King), - 76, of Mays Landing, passed peacefully at AtlanticCare Hospital on December 9th, 2021 in Pomona, New Jersey. Mary is survived by her Loving Husband, Stephen Steelman of Galloway Township, N.J. She is also survived by her 5 children: Mary Pitts, Stephen Steelman, Wayne Steelman, Michael Steelman, Maureen Moore and her son-in-law Kenny Moore. She will be sadly missed by her loving Grandchildren: Jessica Moore, Mindy Pitts, Billy Pitts, Emily Gray (Jim), Melissa Moore, Sarah Moore and Heather Thompson. Great-Grandchildren: Aria, Sadie, Lexi, Jeremy, William, Maverick and Weston. She also leaves behind her sister, Terry King. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Ann King. Sister, Annie Silva & Brother, Frankie King. Mary will be welcomed into Heaven with open arms by her Granddaughters, Hanna Moore & Shelly Steelman and Great-Granddaughter, Waverly Gray. Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Atlantic City, N.J. where she met and married her soulmate, Stephen Steelman. She was a stay-at-home mom until 1976. She then began working as a waitress in a number of restaurants and casinos in Atlantic County, N.J. She was last employed by Bally's Casino in Atlantic City. Mary had a stroke in November of 2010 which forced her into retirement. Prior to her stroke, she could be found at home doing crafts or her most favorite pastime, playing Keno at the casino. Mary was affectionally known as "Crazy Mary". Let's face it, she was a little "crazy". Mary will always be remembered for her fierce love she had for her family and close friends. Spending time with Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren gave Mary happiness & joy. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Mary's visitation on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 10am to 11am with a service at 11am, at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
1650 New Road, NORTHFIELD, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Neff Family sends our deepest sympathies to Maureen and Family, so so sorry for the loss of your mom
Diana Neff
December 20, 2021
Helen(Rene) Lawler and family send our deepest sympathy! God bless.
Julie Lawler
Friend
December 15, 2021
Mary, may you rest in peace. My deepest sympathy to all family members.. may God grant comfort in these sad times.
Ana Then (Ballys)
December 14, 2021
Sincere condolences Steve and Family, hold the lifetime of memories close to your heart as I will. God bless, Rest In Peace my sweet lifelong friend Mary.Love you Until we meet again
JoAnn Parker
Friend
December 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Judy Braun
Other
December 12, 2021
Steve, sorry for your loss. Mary was one of the teens at the `Nancy Joe´ sub shop in AC.
Joe Landi
Friend
December 12, 2021
Sleep in heavenly peace Mrs. Mary (Ballys/WWW)!
Timithea Alpheaus
Work
December 12, 2021
