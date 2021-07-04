Summers, Mary Alice (nee Allen), - 84, of Ocean City, formerly of Somers Point passed away after a brief illness on June 30th, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Richard and Mary Alice Allen. Born in Philadelphia, she was a graduate of West Catholic High School in 1954. In her earlier years she spent summers at Camp Karamac Resort in the Poconos, where she was crowned the "Queen of the Karamac"! There she met Joseph W Summers who became her husband in 1962. They moved to Somers Point N.J. Where they raised their family then eventually moved into their home in Ocean City in their later years. Miss Pretty, Known for her soft-spoken warm and caring nature, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, always reminding us to "be good kids!" Mary Alice is predeceased in death by her husband, Joseph, sister Barbara Ann. She is Survived by her three sons Joseph(Lisa) of Northfield, Patrick and Richard, both of Phoenix, Arizona and grandchildren Joe Ryan, Daniel and Shaun. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Resurrection/Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish 200 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223 where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Seaside Cemetery, Palermo. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.