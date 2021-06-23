(McCarthy) Taft, Mary Elizabeth 'Mimi", - 78, of Buena Vista Twp., passed away peacefully on June 20th. Mary was born on December 13, 1942 in Newark, New Jersey. Daughter of Claire and Edward McCarthy, Mary attended Our Lady of Good Counsel elementary school in Newark, NJ and graduated from Lacordaire Academy High School in Montclair, NJ. She went on to complete 2 years at Katherine Gibbs secretarial school. She worked as the executive secretary to the vice president of finance at ITT Labs in Nutley, as secretary for Creative Achievement Academy in Vineland and later as office manager of Newshire Forms in Bridgeton. Mary met her husband of 55 years, Kenneth Edward Taft, during a company bowling event at the Berra Rizzuto Bowling Alley, which was the first 50 lane bowling alley with automatic pin setters in NJ. They married on August 20th, 1966 and moved to the Vineland area to start a family. They had two daughters, Suzanne and Jennifer. The couple was active members of the St. Mary's School PTO while their daughters were in school and volunteered to help with various Parish functions. They also served as CCD teachers and Pre-Cana facilitators. She made helping others her life's mission. She volunteered as a Brownie-Girl Scout leader, accompanied friends and family to their doctor visits, and spent 10 years as a Eucharistic Minister at Inspira hospital. She was an exemplary model of strength and class. As queen of the household, she was also an ardent advocate of family values, a woman who always put others ahead of herself. She fervently attended all the events that her two grandchildren, Joshua and Hannah Sheppard were involved in. Whether it was a concert, musical, or dance competition, "Mimi" was always there. She also spoiled her "grand dogs," Abi, Holly, and Bear, whom she won over with gravy and scratches behind the ear. She will be remembered for her generosity. Mary loved to be on the water. As a long-time member of the Union Lake Sailing and Tennis Club, she enjoyed watching sunsets with a glass of wine. She died on her own terms: near the lake on the first day of summer and surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth E. Taft; two daughters, Suzanne Sheppard (Scott) and Jennifer Bataille (Dennis); two grandchildren, S Joshua Sheppard and Hannah N. Sheppard; brother, Edward McCarthy (Jenny Lynn); and her sisters-in-law, Kathleen Jenco (Jim) And Marie McCarthy. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Claire McCarthy; in-laws, Edward And Wanda (Tabor) Taft and her brother, Robert McCarthy. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, June 23, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the CHURCH on Thursday morning from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church of St. Mary's, 736 Union Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers donations on memory of Mary may be made to: Catholic Daughters of America, 19 Malaga Road, Collings Lake, NJ 08094. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 23, 2021.