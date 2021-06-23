Ken, Suzy, Jennifer, I am so sad to hear the news about Mary. Your family has always been dear to our family. Growing up and living next store to the Taft's was a wonderful, fantastic experience. Mary was one of a kind. She always had a smile on her face, something witty to say, with her amazing sense of humor. I am so grateful that we ran into Mary and Ken last year at the Greenview, and had a great conversation and laugh. Mary was having a great time, drinking a glass of wine and celebrating her wedding aniversary with Ken. Its hard to grasp that such a lively and fun loving woman has left this earth. Heartfelt condelences to all of you. Mary has forever left her heartfelt mark on all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Michelle Galzerano

Michelle Galzerano Friend June 22, 2021