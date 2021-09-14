Tietz, Mary C., - passed in peace Friday September 10, 2021 at the age of 83. Loving mother of Doreen Gantz, son Gerald and daughter Tara. Grandmother of Melissa and Lindsay and sons-in-law David Gantz and Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vascular Cures at https://vascularcures.org/donation-platform/
. Service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. John of God, 680 Townbank Rd., North Cape May, NJ 08204; calling time from 10-11AM, Mass - 11-11:45AM. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.