PANNY, Maryann Veronica (NEE ZEBROWSKI), - 71, of West Cape May, NJ, born in Philadelphia, PA, passed suddenly on May 31, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Elizabeth (nee Blisard) Zebrowski, her loving husband James E. Panny, and his parents Edward and Mary Panny. She will be deeply missed by her children, Mark J. Panny (Lauren) and Kristen A. Romeu (Nicholas), her siblings Edward Zebrowski, Jr. (Cheri), Denise Foster (Richard), Kevin Zebrowski (Susan), Bridget O'Brien (Kevin), and Eugene Zebrowski (Theresa), and her brother-in-law Edward Panny (Marge) and sister-in-law Carol Lockard (Charles). Maryann is also survived by her 13 nieces and nephews. After summering in Cape May with her family throughout her life, she and her husband James settled permanently in Cape May County nearly fifty years ago. They loved West Cape May and strove to give back to their community through youth sports. While James organized basketball and other sports leagues, Maryann could regularly be found keeping score, feeding athletes, and cheering from the sidelines at games across South Jersey. Maryann was beloved by her family and friends and known for her overwhelming kindness and endless generosity. She was a nurse for over four decades, spending most of her career in long-term care facilities. She cared for others entering the latter stages of their lives and was known for sharing a profound compassion with her patients and their families. In recent years, and during her retirement, Maryann traveled regularly with her friends. She was also a devoted Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Cape May, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:30pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May, NJ, immediately followed by interment at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Cape May, NJ. Viewings will be held on Monday, June 7, from 5 to 7pm at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ, and Tuesday, June 8, from 12:15 to 1:15pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance (www.tsalliance.org
) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
). Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 4, 2021.