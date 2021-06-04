Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maryann Veronica Panny
FUNERAL HOME
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ
PANNY, Maryann Veronica (NEE ZEBROWSKI), - 71, of West Cape May, NJ, born in Philadelphia, PA, passed suddenly on May 31, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Elizabeth (nee Blisard) Zebrowski, her loving husband James E. Panny, and his parents Edward and Mary Panny. She will be deeply missed by her children, Mark J. Panny (Lauren) and Kristen A. Romeu (Nicholas), her siblings Edward Zebrowski, Jr. (Cheri), Denise Foster (Richard), Kevin Zebrowski (Susan), Bridget O'Brien (Kevin), and Eugene Zebrowski (Theresa), and her brother-in-law Edward Panny (Marge) and sister-in-law Carol Lockard (Charles). Maryann is also survived by her 13 nieces and nephews. After summering in Cape May with her family throughout her life, she and her husband James settled permanently in Cape May County nearly fifty years ago. They loved West Cape May and strove to give back to their community through youth sports. While James organized basketball and other sports leagues, Maryann could regularly be found keeping score, feeding athletes, and cheering from the sidelines at games across South Jersey. Maryann was beloved by her family and friends and known for her overwhelming kindness and endless generosity. She was a nurse for over four decades, spending most of her career in long-term care facilities. She cared for others entering the latter stages of their lives and was known for sharing a profound compassion with her patients and their families. In recent years, and during her retirement, Maryann traveled regularly with her friends. She was also a devoted Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Cape May, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:30pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May, NJ, immediately followed by interment at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Cape May, NJ. Viewings will be held on Monday, June 7, from 5 to 7pm at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ, and Tuesday, June 8, from 12:15 to 1:15pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance (www.tsalliance.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street, Cape, NJ
Jun
8
Viewing
12:15p.m. - 1:15p.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington Street, Cape, NJ
Jun
8
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington Street, Cape, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Spilker Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Spilker Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Rest In Peace my dear friend you were a wonderful friend and lady I had the pleasure to know
Barry Wilke
Friend
July 4, 2021
we'll Meet Again , Don't Know Where ,Don't When, .. But We'll Meet Again Some Sunny Day.
sunshine
Friend
June 8, 2021
A few words is not enough to describe the impact Maryann or as I lovingly called her, Nanny Panny, had on my life. Maryann made a difference in the lives of so many with her kindness and endless generosity. Maryann made you want to be a better person because of her faith in God and her love for others. She was so proud of her kids, and bragged of them and their accomplishments often, she shared pictures and stories of her cruising and traveling with her best friends, she gave of herself to so many of her patients and the staff. Maryann is one of a kind and will truly be missed.
Stephanie Noel
Work
June 7, 2021
Laurie Ross
June 4, 2021
Maryann was one of the finest nurses I have ever worked with. She advocated for her nurses and always served her residents with respect. She will be sadly missed by so many. My sympathies to her family.
Jacky Hilling
Work
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results