Keithley, Mason Austin, - 18, of Mays Landing, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Mason was born on July 22, 2002 in Cape May, NJ. He was a graduate of Oakcrest High School, class of 2020. Mason was always the life of the party with his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind spirit. He was very social and outgoing and loved to chat with people. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend. Those who knew Mason lost a shining light in their lives. Mason will be missed every day by his loving family. He is survived by his parents Michael Keithley and Mark Padula-Keithley, brothers Matthew, Manning and Max and sister Madison. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael (Mondo). Grandmothers, Genevieve Padula and Almeda Keithley. Aunt, Dina Padula (Pam), Uncles, Daryl Padula (Lisa), Warren Keithley (Nancy), Ronnie Keithley (Alane), Jeffrey (Betsy) a host of cousins and girlfriend Amanda Guzman. He was preceded in death by Grandfathers, Anthony Padula and Warren Keithley. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 12 noon, officiated by Mason's Aunt, Lisa Padula, at Union Cemetery of Mays Landing, 5442 Somers Point Road. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2021.