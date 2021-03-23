Menu
Mason Austin Keithley
2002 - 2021
BORN
2002
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Oakcrest High School
Keithley, Mason Austin, - 18, of Mays Landing, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Mason was born on July 22, 2002 in Cape May, NJ. He was a graduate of Oakcrest High School, class of 2020. Mason was always the life of the party with his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind spirit. He was very social and outgoing and loved to chat with people. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend. Those who knew Mason lost a shining light in their lives. Mason will be missed every day by his loving family. He is survived by his parents Michael Keithley and Mark Padula-Keithley, brothers Matthew, Manning and Max and sister Madison. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael (Mondo). Grandmothers, Genevieve Padula and Almeda Keithley. Aunt, Dina Padula (Pam), Uncles, Daryl Padula (Lisa), Warren Keithley (Nancy), Ronnie Keithley (Alane), Jeffrey (Betsy) a host of cousins and girlfriend Amanda Guzman. He was preceded in death by Grandfathers, Anthony Padula and Warren Keithley. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 12 noon, officiated by Mason's Aunt, Lisa Padula, at Union Cemetery of Mays Landing, 5442 Somers Point Road. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Union Cemetery of Mays Landing
5442 Somers Point Road, NJ
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart breaks for your loss.
Lucy Carter
March 23, 2021
Our condolences to you and your entire family. May God grant you the comfort and peace that you need during this time of bereavement. Love, Claudean & Craig Burke
Claudean Burke
March 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Mark and Michael you did so much for this young man. My heart hurts for you.
Craig van Baal
March 23, 2021
