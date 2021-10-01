Mangum (Fried), Matilda (Tillie), - 86, of Toms River, passed away September 29, 2021, after a long illness. Born February 16, 1935 in Jersey City, N.J., after her father joined the WPA in nearby West New York, N.J. during the Great Depression. She grew up on farms in Englishtown and on Indian Hill Rd. in Toms River. Matilda survived tetanus as a child, she had hidden in a haystack in the barn, she was fooling around with her brother and he was stabbing the hay with a pitchfork trying to find her, putting it into her leg. As a young child, she also survived a house fire. They managed to salvage some of their belongings which they put in the barn. The next night the barn burned down. She attended a one room schoolhouse at an early age eventually graduating from Toms River High School. Matilda and her brothers and sisters worked many summers in the blueberry fields to earn money for shoes and school clothes. So, she grew up poor always knowing what hard work was, always being thrifty. Matilda had a kind heart and would always send money to help those who had nothing. She had a lifelong love of art. In her High School days, she could be seen painting murals during October on the stores of downtown Toms River with her friend Ann Lane. She honed her art skills under her mentor William Kalwick. She continued to paint up until a couple years ago, specializing in portraits. She retired from Fort Monmouth as a graphic artist. She spent many summers with her family in Vermont. She liked camping and the outdoors. She enjoyed collecting antiques especially antique dolls and frequented auctions, yard sales, and flea markets. Matilda married Thomas Mangum in 1953. She was a loving mother and grandmother who always loved her family above all else. She was predeceased by her parents Joel & Katharina Fried, siblings Frank Werner, Katherine Geary, Hannah Willette, Martha Jackson, Hubert Fried, Rose Marie Fried, Esther Fried and Peter Fried. She is survived by her son Michael T. Mangum and daughter-in-law Carla Maria Mangum of Parkertown, N.J., son David W. Mangum and daughter-in-law Karen Mangum of Stafford, VA., brother Joel Fried of Manchester, N.J., grandchildren Michael Bryce & Sarah Anne Mangum and her nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 7-9 PM, and Tuesday, October 5, from 9:30-10:00 AM, with a service at 10 AM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, New Gretna, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 1, 2021.