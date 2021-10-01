Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matilda "Tillie" Mangum
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ
Mangum (Fried), Matilda (Tillie), - 86, of Toms River, passed away September 29, 2021, after a long illness. Born February 16, 1935 in Jersey City, N.J., after her father joined the WPA in nearby West New York, N.J. during the Great Depression. She grew up on farms in Englishtown and on Indian Hill Rd. in Toms River. Matilda survived tetanus as a child, she had hidden in a haystack in the barn, she was fooling around with her brother and he was stabbing the hay with a pitchfork trying to find her, putting it into her leg. As a young child, she also survived a house fire. They managed to salvage some of their belongings which they put in the barn. The next night the barn burned down. She attended a one room schoolhouse at an early age eventually graduating from Toms River High School. Matilda and her brothers and sisters worked many summers in the blueberry fields to earn money for shoes and school clothes. So, she grew up poor always knowing what hard work was, always being thrifty. Matilda had a kind heart and would always send money to help those who had nothing. She had a lifelong love of art. In her High School days, she could be seen painting murals during October on the stores of downtown Toms River with her friend Ann Lane. She honed her art skills under her mentor William Kalwick. She continued to paint up until a couple years ago, specializing in portraits. She retired from Fort Monmouth as a graphic artist. She spent many summers with her family in Vermont. She liked camping and the outdoors. She enjoyed collecting antiques especially antique dolls and frequented auctions, yard sales, and flea markets. Matilda married Thomas Mangum in 1953. She was a loving mother and grandmother who always loved her family above all else. She was predeceased by her parents Joel & Katharina Fried, siblings Frank Werner, Katherine Geary, Hannah Willette, Martha Jackson, Hubert Fried, Rose Marie Fried, Esther Fried and Peter Fried. She is survived by her son Michael T. Mangum and daughter-in-law Carla Maria Mangum of Parkertown, N.J., son David W. Mangum and daughter-in-law Karen Mangum of Stafford, VA., brother Joel Fried of Manchester, N.J., grandchildren Michael Bryce & Sarah Anne Mangum and her nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 7-9 PM, and Tuesday, October 5, from 9:30-10:00 AM, with a service at 10 AM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, New Gretna, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
WOOD FUNERAL HOME
134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, NJ
Oct
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
WOOD FUNERAL HOME
134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, NJ
Oct
5
Service
10:00a.m.
WOOD FUNERAL HOME
134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Tilley will be sorely missed. I had the pleasure of spending time with her on a few occasions and enjoyed her company immensely. Tilley´s sweet spirit and raspy banter was infectious. She was kind, witty and loved her family fiercely. Tilley was a gem of a human, indeed. God speed, Ms Tilley. To my brother in law, David and sister, Karen, Scott and I send our love and deepest sympathies during these difficult times. We love you!
Catherine Ausdemore
October 3, 2021
David Mangum
Family
October 2, 2021
David Mangum
October 2, 2021
David Mangum
October 2, 2021
David Mangum
October 2, 2021
Our mother was a awesome artist!!! Matilda painted this from a White House stock photo of President George Bush's dog Spot. It was given to him and the First Lady Laura Bush shortly after Spots passing, as a gift.
David Mangum
October 2, 2021
David and Karen Mangum
October 1, 2021
David and Karen Mangum
October 1, 2021
David and Karen Mangum
October 1, 2021
David and Karen Mangum
October 1, 2021
Family photos
David and Karen Mangum
October 1, 2021
My beautiful loving mother, you will remain in our hearts forever. We love you, we love you, we love you . Thank you for all you have ever done for us! We miss you so much, our hearts are broken and we will never forget you! GOD BLESS YOU MOM ,Rest in peace, Love David and Karen.
David and Karen Mangum
Family
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results