Mark and Jessica, I am so very sorry for your loss of Matthew and Dawna. She was one of my best friends and I remember Matt from when he was just a baby. He was such a wonderful boy and young man. I know how close he was to his Mom and it must´ve been so hard for him to lose her. My heart breaks for you both. Sending my love and hopes that you both get through this. Linda

Linda Hurley Friend December 26, 2021