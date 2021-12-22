Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matthew Mark Genovese
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
North Cape May, NJ
Genovese, Matthew Mark, - 39, of Rio Grande, left this life the morning of December 3rd. He is predeceased by his mother Dawna who passed just 5 weeks prior. Matthew is survived by his father Mark, sister Jessica, grandmother Rosalie, plus scores of aunts, uncles and cousins. As a youth, he excelled at baseball and was a vibrant young man. After graduating from Lower Twp HS in 2001, he attended Stockton University. For many years he worked hard at the Blue Claw Restaurant and was a valued member of their staff. Most recently he worked as a technician for Comcast. His mother's death hit him harder than anyone realized. Despite reconnecting with his family, Matt was unable to defeat his demons and ultimately succumbed to his drug addiction. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in Rockport, MA in the Summer of 2022. If you are struggling with addiction, please don't give up hope. There is help available at https:// hansenfoundationnj.org. Donations in Matt's memory can also be made through the Hansen Foundation website. Condolences can be shared at EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Evoy Funeral Homes Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sympathy is with the Genovese family. Dawna was a good friend from school, and I remember Matt as a baby and young boy when they visited Rockport. My heart is broken with these losses. My prayers go out to the family.
Vicki Gamage
Friend
January 5, 2022
Mark and Jessica, Words can not express how much it pains me to read this. Not only about Matt but also about Dawna. My heart is broken for you both and I´m praying for you both and I hope that they are both resting in paradise.
Catherine Santiago
January 3, 2022
Mark and Jessica, I am so very sorry for your loss of Matthew and Dawna. She was one of my best friends and I remember Matt from when he was just a baby. He was such a wonderful boy and young man. I know how close he was to his Mom and it must´ve been so hard for him to lose her. My heart breaks for you both. Sending my love and hopes that you both get through this. Linda
Linda Hurley
Friend
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results