Kenkelen, Matthew F., - 36, of Linwood, NJ formerly of Hammonton, passed away on March 24, 2022. Matthew was a proud US Air Force Veteran, where he served as a Staff Sergeant during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved his Philadelphia sports teams. A talented cook, Matt enjoyed preparing fine dining for his family and friends. Above all, he was a cherished and devoted father who loved spending time with his family. Beloved son of Colleen Kenkelen-Wood (Brad) and Donald Piffer (Kari-Ann Ryan). Loving husband of Ashleigh C. Kenkelen (nee Florek). Devoted father of Olivia Rose, Logan Bear, Tristan Richard, Nicole Grace, and Greyson Christopher. Dear brother of David, the late Nicholas, Elise (Michael), Alison (Ady Mendez), Jason (Brittany), Ryan, Brad, Jennifer, and Michele. Treasured uncle of Connor and Christian. Loving grandson of Christina Yannone, Ruth Mongan, the late Joan Piffer, and the late Donald Piffer. Loving nephew of Christine Levine, Kim Daly, Dolly Ewart, Patty Whitehead (John), the late Joel Kenkelen, and the late Timothy Piffer. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, April 1st from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Calvary Chapel, 5360 N. Black Horse Pike (Route 42), Turnersville, where a funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Manahath Cemetery, Glassboro. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Matthew's memory to Operation Safe Haven, an organization that provides services for Veterans. Checks may be mailed to Operation Safe Haven, 1664 Delsea Drive, Franklinville, NJ 08322 or by visiting www.opsafehaven.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2022.