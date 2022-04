Nynay, Matthew Lawrence, - 52, of Galloway, passed away suddenly at the age of 52. Matthew was born in Summit New Jersey and graduated from Ocean City New Jersey in 1986. Matthew was a one time alter boy and was a fun loving person who enjoyed fishing, the beach, investing, and the Grateful Dead. Matthew worked as a chef in Winter Park Colorado before moving back to New Jersey to care for his mother and worked as a concrete finisher. Matthew is survived by his brother Michael and his sisters Marlena and Linda and his nieces Kelly Katie and Laura and nephew Larry and his great-niece Maren. Funeral Services will be held at the Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ at 11am on Tuesday, December 15th. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com