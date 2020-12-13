Menu
Matthew Lawrence Nynay
Nynay, Matthew Lawrence, - 52, of Galloway, passed away suddenly at the age of 52. Matthew was born in Summit New Jersey and graduated from Ocean City New Jersey in 1986. Matthew was a one time alter boy and was a fun loving person who enjoyed fishing, the beach, investing, and the Grateful Dead. Matthew worked as a chef in Winter Park Colorado before moving back to New Jersey to care for his mother and worked as a concrete finisher. Matthew is survived by his brother Michael and his sisters Marlena and Linda and his nieces Kelly Katie and Laura and nephew Larry and his great-niece Maren. Funeral Services will be held at the Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ at 11am on Tuesday, December 15th. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Seaside Cemetery
Palermo, NJ
