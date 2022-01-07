(Excerpts from Todds baby book) 4/24/79- To my son Todd, You were my very first baby. Your father and I loved each other so much we brought you into the world to share our love. Never regret your life at any time. Try to have understanding and love for others as we did. You were a very lively child full of fun and questions and your now just turning two. Be very proud of who you are but always be respectful of others. When I lay my head down I´m constantly thinking about every minute of your life. I go to sleep loving you a million times more for every minute you´ve given me. Read this and remember Mommy. 3/7/82- As I write this you are coming up on your 5th birthday. You are a perfect baby boy any mother would be proud of. A very loving, caring, and intelligent boy. God blessed us the day you were born. I will always feel that way. 6/28/82- I am the luckiest mother in the world. You make me happy, sad, mad and glad. You make me live and go on to the next days of my life, my future. I will carry a piece of you, as it makes up my heart, causes me to breathe and live. Thank God we´re alive. You and your sisters are everything to me. Thank you for being you. My heart is shattered- I want you to hug me and smile at me, and as you give me a your kiss I want to hear you say, "I love you Mom" again and again just like you always did!

January 7, 2022