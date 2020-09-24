Bellanger, Maureen Beth (O'Hara), - 55, of Atlantic City, NJ departed this life suddenly on September 10th, 2020 at her home. Born to Frank and Rita Bellanger on February 19, 1965. She was the seventh of nine children. Maureen graduated from Absegami High School and Cosmetology School in Haddonfield, NJ. She performed as a professional singer in the Northeastern states, as well as South America and casinos in Atlantic City. She had the voice of an angel. She is survived by the true loves of her life…her children Brittany, Casey, Zachary, Tyler, and Angelina. Also surviving is her mother Rita T, sisters Jeanette, Rita, Patricia, Susan, Michelle, and Mary. Brothers Frank and Matthew. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews and cherished friends. Maureen is predeceased by her father Frank R. Bellanger. In her final years, she was cared for by her devoted fiancé Tony and his caring family. Family and friends are invited to attend her Catholic funeral mass on Saturday, October 3rd at 10:00 at Assumption Church(Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish) in Galloway, NJ, followed by a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Maureen's laughter, smile, and unconditional love of life and people will be remembered forever…To share condolences please visit www.boakesfuneralhome.com/