McClatchy, Maureen Scheer, - 84, of Ocean City, beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend, and accomplished Mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the United Methodist Community Home in Ocean City, NJ on December 16, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 84 years old. Maureen was born April 7, 1937 in Haddonfield New Jersey, the third of six children to Katherine and Charles Scheer. Her big family and her youth in the post-depression era shaped her lifelong character traits which included a deep love and enjoyment of life, a wonderful sense of humor, having her head on straight, being shrewd and money-wise, and mostly a deep honor and love of her family. Her famously beautiful smile is a warm memory to all who knew and loved her. Her family soon moved to Havertown, PA where Maureen grew up as the scrappy middle child in a close knit and energetic family. She built a group of close friends that she retained for the rest of her life as she attended and graduated from Haverford High School in 1954 and Gwynedd Mercy College in 1956. It was with her own family where "Maurzi" really shined. In 1957 she went on a blind date to go sledding on Wissahickon Avenue in Philadelphia with David M. McClatchy, and over the next 23 years, David and Maureen raised 6 children in Bryn Mawr, PA. Maurzi constantly fed a small army, patched wounds, taught manners, and sewed buttons for her family, all with a smile while nurturing the lives of her rambunctious and growing family of 5 sons and 1 daughter. When challenged in life Maurzi repeatedly proved her salt, and always landed on her feet. After her marriage with David, she had a lengthy career as a Main Line realtor with Fox & Roach, a 20-year relationship with Bill 'Wooly' Woolford of Gladwyne, PA, then re-married late in life to Larry Paul Sr. of Sanibel Island, FL. She had a self-taught expert-level knowledge of horticulture, loved antiques, regularly celebrated her Catholic faith, and was an exceptional investor in the stock market and in real estate, but mostly Maurzi was happy to hold court with her grandchildren at her house in the Gardens in Ocean City (a house she got for a steal) and to have another great day on the beach surrounded by friends and family with her feet in the sand. She is survived by siblings Helen, Kate and Tim, first husband David M. McClatchy (Charlotte), daughter Christina Weiland (Kim), and sons David McClatchy, Jr. (Diane), Andrew McClatchy (Deborah), Gregory McClatchy (Lina), John B., and Matthew, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. At her request, Maureen will be cremated. A ceremony of Christian faith for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 21st at 10:30 am at St. Frances Cabrini RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. In lieu of flowers the McClatchy family requests donations be made in Maureen's honor to Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314 http://catholiccharitiesusa.org/
For condolences to the family, visit www.godreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.