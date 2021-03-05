Woods, Maxine, - 76, of Newtonville, Maxine Woods (Ms. Maxine) was born on April 6, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Viola Thomas and Edward Cooper. She went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2021. Maxine's love for the Lord continued throughout her adult life. Maxine attended Mt Zion Baptist Church, Weymouth, NJ. This was a ritual she looked forward to weekly, dressing up and wearing her fancy hats. Maxine enjoyed the fellowship and worship experience. Maxine enjoyed reading books, completing crossword puzzles, and eating her sweets. She was a kindhearted person who always had a smile on her face and showed genuine love towards anyone in her presence. Left to cherish her memories her family and friends. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Home. Mayfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 5, 2021.