Melissa Nora Bergman
Bergman, Melissa Nora, - 53, of Mays Landing, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends. She spent the majority of her life in Brooklyn, NY before returning home to Mays Landing. Melissa enjoyed cooking, spoiling her nieces and nephews, hosting parties, karaoke, and going to concerts. Her smile was known to brighten up any room. She was caring, intelligent, outgoing, ambitious, and fearless. She was a fighter and will be deeply missed by all those who loved her. She is preceded by her mother MaryAnne Bergman (Grimley). Melissa is survived by her father James W. Bergman; sisters Cheryl Clements (Timothy), Patricia Bergman; nieces and nephews Ashley Burgess, James Burgess, Lindsay Clements, and Timothy Clements; her lifelong best friend Melissa Whedbee (Klosek); and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 at St. Vincent De Paul Church at 5021 Harding Hwy. Mays Landing, NJ 08330 from 9am-11am with services to immediately follow. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or online at http://humanesocietyac.org/donate. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Highway, MAYS LANDING, NJ
Dec
28
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Highway, MAYS LANDING, NJ
Jim, We are so sorry to hear of your daughters passing. Our heart goes out to you and your family. You are in our prayers.
Jane and Roy Dettloff
January 3, 2022
So sorry to hear of your daughters passing Jim. You are in our prayers.
Tom Erman
Family
January 1, 2022
