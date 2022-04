Nicklas, John "Jack", - 78, of Burke, Virginia, It is with sadness that we announce the passing of John (Jack) Nicklas, born on March 8, 1944 in Atlantic City. Jack grew up in Pleasantville, NJ and passed away in Annandale, Virginia, on April 5, 2022. Services will be held in Fairfax, Virginia at St. Peter's in the Woods.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2022.