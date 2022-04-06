Sanders, Melvin Martel, - 80, of Minotola, born September 10, 1941, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 11am. Viewing 9:30am-10:45am at The Embassy St. James Bible Deliverance 1406 W. Dahlia Ave. Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Burial at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville NJ. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home LLC. 414 S. Main St. Pleasantville, NJ 08232. 6093839994



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 6, 2022.