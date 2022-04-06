Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melvin Martel Sanders
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
414 S Main St
Pleasantville, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 9 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
The Embassy St. James Bible Deliverance
Send Flowers
Sanders, Melvin Martel, - 80, of Minotola, born September 10, 1941, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 11am. Viewing 9:30am-10:45am at The Embassy St. James Bible Deliverance 1406 W. Dahlia Ave. Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Burial at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville NJ. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home LLC. 414 S. Main St. Pleasantville, NJ 08232. 6093839994
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
The Embassy St. James Bible Deliverance
1406 W. Dahlia Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ
Apr
9
Service
11:00a.m.
The Embassy St. James Bible Deliverance
1406 W. Dahlia Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.