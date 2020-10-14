Layton, Merlin (John) , - of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on April 7, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services postponed at that time, will now be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road in Linwood, NJ, visitation will be held from 6 pm-7 pm, followed by a private memorial service for immediate family members with limited seating. Please continue with social distancing and wear your face marks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: N.J. Bluebird Society c/o Allen Jackson at 37 Porreca Drive, Millville, NJ 08332. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 14, 2020.