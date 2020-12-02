Silipena, Michael A., - 60, of Galloway, (Pinehurst/Pomona) unfortunately, lost his fight with bone marrow cancer 11-23-2020 at AtlantiCare Mainland Division. Born January 7, 1960, Michael celebrated every 7th of the month as his birthday. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Louise Silipena, Grandparents John and Helen Silipena, Louis and Ivy Lauer. Siblings; William Silipena, John Silipena Jr, Christine Silipena Valiante, and Great niece Chloe Keiser. Michael leaves behind his beloved dog Bella. Also leaves His siblings Adele Dwyer (Ed), Cindy Keiser (John), Vanessa Nuttall (Howie), Daryll (Joann) Nancy Johns, Louise Gruhle Silipena, and Estranged wife Roseanne. As well as numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. Michael worked for Heuman construction for many years. Burial of his ashes will be in the spring because of covid19. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 2, 2020.