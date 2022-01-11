Daniels, Michael J., - 49, of Galloway, our family is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and son Michael J. Daniels. Mike was born on August 20, 1972 in Atlantic City. He began his childhood in Atlantic City and then moved to Absecon. He graduated from Pleasantville High School then began his lifelong career working for the Gutter Guys. He had so many enjoyments in life like fishing, crabbing, kayaking, shooting his guns and camping with his family. But most of all he enjoyed spending his time working on projects around the house and working in his woodshop. He had created quite the oasis in his backyard. He called it "Daniels Village". He found his greatest peace just sitting on his stoop laughing and talking with friends. He had countless talents, but designing and building things was where he especially excelled. Mike was an incredible family man who selflessly did anything and everything to create a happy and wonderful life for his wife and children. His smile and laugh were infectious. He lived his life to the fullest and was always the life of the party. Words cannot express how much he will be missed and life surely will not be the same without him here, but thankfully all the wonderful memories we have of him will keep him alive in our hearts forever. Sadly, Mike leaves behind his wife and best friend Kelly, his three children Katelyn, Emma and Mikey whom he adored and couldn't have been more proud of, his loving parents Fiore and Louan (Pete) his mother-in-law Lynne, and many dear family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14th from 11am-1pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.