Deighan, Michael, - 71, of Ventnor City, Michael passed away after a brief illness on 11/22/20 in the arms of his loving wife Beth. Michael touched the lives of family and friends with his compassion, kindness and humor. He was generous and had a passion for living life to the fullest. He loved the sun, walking on the beach & boardwalk, having dinner with friends, and cocktails oceanside. Michael is loved and will be missed by his surviving family – wife Beth, nieces Taylor, Nicole & Erin, nephew Brian, sister-in laws Linda and Mona, brother-in-law Mike, mother-in-law Jean, aunt-in law Mary, uncle in-law Sidney and cousin Sareh. Michael's primary career was as a casino Pit Manager where he made many life-long friends by whom he will be dearly missed. A slide presentation in tribute to Michael's life will be featured on the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home website (https://ghwimberg.com
). A memorial service will be held on the Ventnor beach in the late Spring, date to be determined. For condolences and donations in Michael's memory, in lieu of flowers, please see the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home website.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 25, 2020.