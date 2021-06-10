HARPER, MICHAEL CORDELL, - 66, of Atlantic City, passed away on Saturday ~ May 29th, 2021 in Pleasantville, New Jersey. "Mike", as he was popularly known, was born to Charles Benjamin Harper, Sr. and Glorestine Elizabeth Harper on June 30th, 1954 in Petersburg, Virginia. Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday ~ June 12th, 2021 @ Shiloh Temple Apostolic Church ~ located at 505 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. The Service will be officiated by Bishop Bilal Parrish. Friends may view from 10:00am to 11:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 10, 2021.
Sis Pat Harper and the Harper Families, Our prayers and thoughts are with you continually. May God grant you peace during this time. God bless.
Elder Willie and Sis Beatrice Jenkins
Family
June 13, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Harper Family....R.I.P Mike....
Kathy Wilkins
Friend
June 12, 2021
Extending my sincere condolences to the Harper Family from the Tolbert family...Peace and Love to you brother Mike R.I.P
Mike Tolbert
Family
June 12, 2021
My condolences to the Harper family.
Darrell Alston
Other
June 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat & Rick Jones
Friend
June 11, 2021
My condolence go to the Harper family, great family
Timmy tdog robinson
Friend
June 11, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Harper family. Mike was a good guy who always had a smile on his face when I seen him. I pray God wraps his arms around the family in this time of need. God Bless
Terri (Buddah) Jones
June 11, 2021
Rest in eternal paradise Brother
Tommy Bell
June 10, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Harper family for the
loss of a very special person to us all. We will always
remember Michael in our prayers. May he rest in Peace.
Monte and Cathy Chase
Friend
June 10, 2021
We will always remember Mike . He was very helpful and kind to us. May special memories bring you peace. We are Keeping the family in prayer .
Herb and Elaine Milan
Friend
June 10, 2021
Dear Pat, Cordell and Mikal,
May the love in your heart give you all the strength you need, and bring you comfort in the memories you made together!
We extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to you during this difficult time.
Clydie, Mike Jr., Shelley and Malikah Griffin