HARPER, MICHAEL CORDELL, - 66, of Atlantic City, passed away on Saturday ~ May 29th, 2021 in Pleasantville, New Jersey. "Mike", as he was popularly known, was born to Charles Benjamin Harper, Sr. and Glorestine Elizabeth Harper on June 30th, 1954 in Petersburg, Virginia. Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday ~ June 12th, 2021 @ Shiloh Temple Apostolic Church ~ located at 505 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. The Service will be officiated by Bishop Bilal Parrish. Friends may view from 10:00am to 11:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 10, 2021.