Our Lady Star of the Sea Church

Jordan, Michael, - 65, of Ventnor, Services for Michael A. Jordan, who passed away February 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, April 9th, 2022. Friends may visit from 10 to 11 with a Mass immediately following. Services will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, California and Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 3, 2022.