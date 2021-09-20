Kates, Michael D., - 59, of Millville, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Michael was an avid sporting clay shooter, gardener and home remodeler. He also enjoyed finding bargains at yard sales and flea markets with his buddy, Katie, and spending time with his family and his faithful dogs, Maggie and Sammie. Michael had been a machine operator for over 25 years at Kane steel and most recently had worked for the Ardagh Group in Bridgeton. Michael is survived by his wife, Karin Kates; mother, Jean Kates; stepdaughters, Monica Blake (Jim), Krista Nichols, brother, Thomas B. Kates, Jr., sister, Belinda Dalton, grandchildren, Michael Harris (Dana DeFelice), Matthew Harris and Katie L. Harris; great-granddaughter, Magnolia June Harris; sister-in-law, Carla Calhoun, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas B. Kates, Sr. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.barrfuneralhome.net
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 20, 2021.