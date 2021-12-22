Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Kevin Nielsen Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Nielsen, Michael Kevin, Sr., - 53, of Egg Harbor Township, suddenly passed on December 20, 2021. Michael was born in Atlantic City and was raised in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville. He attended St. Peter's grade school and Egg Harbor Township High School. He was a tractor trailer driver with Bakemark, Pepsi, and McClane Company. Michael was a Kansas City Chiefs fan, he liked classic hot rods and played Egg Harbor Township street hockey. He was a loving husband, father, son and friend, and he loved his pets. He is survived by his wife Michelle, son Michael Jr., daughter Adriana, mother Catherine Harold-Nielsen, Uncle Linc and his children Terry (Tony), Nancy (Dave), Cindy, Kelly (Tom); his in-laws Frank and Doris Jacoby, Brian Dunlevy (Melody), brothers Brian, Shane, Connor and Brandon. A gathering will be held Thursday, December 23rd at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing from 9-11 am with a service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Boakes Funeral Home
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Dec
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Boakes Funeral Home
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We were so saddened to hear of Mikes sudden passing! We are thinking of you and your family....we will miss him and our neighbor conversations! With deepest sympathy Marianne and Charlie Risley1
Marianne Risley
Friend
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results