Nielsen, Michael Kevin, Sr., - 53, of Egg Harbor Township, suddenly passed on December 20, 2021. Michael was born in Atlantic City and was raised in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville. He attended St. Peter's grade school and Egg Harbor Township High School. He was a tractor trailer driver with Bakemark, Pepsi, and McClane Company. Michael was a Kansas City Chiefs fan, he liked classic hot rods and played Egg Harbor Township street hockey. He was a loving husband, father, son and friend, and he loved his pets. He is survived by his wife Michelle, son Michael Jr., daughter Adriana, mother Catherine Harold-Nielsen, Uncle Linc and his children Terry (Tony), Nancy (Dave), Cindy, Kelly (Tom); his in-laws Frank and Doris Jacoby, Brian Dunlevy (Melody), brothers Brian, Shane, Connor and Brandon. A gathering will be held Thursday, December 23rd at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing from 9-11 am with a service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2021.