Rementer, Michael W., - 62, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Cape May Court House, NJ. He was born in Philadelphia to the late John and Margaret Brown Rementer. Mike was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, soaring the sky in his airplane, rebuilding boat motors & cars, riding his horse & competing in horse events in his younger years. He loved music, had a wonderful voice and sang Elvis Presley songs. He had a great love for animals, his family and his many friends. No one was an acquaintance, everyone he met was a friend. Mike was employed by Atlantic Cape Fisheries for 38 years. The world was an adventure, he always looked forward to the next. Michael is survived by his wife, Carol A. Rementer; his 2 children, Michael (Kim) & Sharon Rementer; his grandson, Braden; his sisters, Margaret Rementer and Carol (Terry) Hildebrand; his many nieces and nephews; and his dogs Petunia, Ni & Sheila. He was predeceased by brothers: Joe "Butch" & George Rementer & Jack Cosgrove. Memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:00am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00am. Social distancing and masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook Page at 11:00am. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 8, 2020.