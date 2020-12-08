Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael W. Rementer
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Rementer, Michael W., - 62, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Cape May Court House, NJ. He was born in Philadelphia to the late John and Margaret Brown Rementer. Mike was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, soaring the sky in his airplane, rebuilding boat motors & cars, riding his horse & competing in horse events in his younger years. He loved music, had a wonderful voice and sang Elvis Presley songs. He had a great love for animals, his family and his many friends. No one was an acquaintance, everyone he met was a friend. Mike was employed by Atlantic Cape Fisheries for 38 years. The world was an adventure, he always looked forward to the next. Michael is survived by his wife, Carol A. Rementer; his 2 children, Michael (Kim) & Sharon Rementer; his grandson, Braden; his sisters, Margaret Rementer and Carol (Terry) Hildebrand; his many nieces and nephews; and his dogs Petunia, Ni & Sheila. He was predeceased by brothers: Joe "Butch" & George Rementer & Jack Cosgrove. Memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:00am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00am. Social distancing and masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook Page at 11:00am. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Dec
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ronald Stites
December 10, 2020
I am so so sorry for your loss.
Marci Leimberg
December 8, 2020
Amy Adair
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results