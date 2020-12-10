Santo, Michael, - 38, of Egg Harbor Township , passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Michael was born and raised in South Jersey and graduated from Stockton University in 2005. He knew from an early age he was meant to be involved with music. He was widely talented on the guitar, harmonica, and drums. He moved to New York City to follow his dreams and worked for Sony Music Entertainment for over 15 years as Director of Global Operations. He lit up a room, had the most infectious laugh, and had the kindest heart you'll ever find. Michael is pre-deceased by his father, Robert Santo. He is survived by his wife, Mary Santo, his parents Patricia (Bruner) Doherty and James Doherty, his siblings Robert Santo, Tracy Santo and CeCe Doherty, his nieces Aubrey and Isabel, his nephews Drew and Joshua, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. "Oh sweet child o' mine", may you rest in peace. A visitation will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 from 9-10:30 AM Friday December 11, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday following the visitation at St. Katharine Drexel R.C. Parish 6075 West Jersey Avenue Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 10, 2020.