Sheehy, Michael P., - 64, of Somers Point, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, he was the loving son of William Sheehy and the late Patricia (Kellmyer) Sheehy. He was the devoted soulmate of Katherine A. Dinger with whom he spent over 44 wonderful years. Michael was a graduate of Pleasantville High School class of 1976. He was a commercial fisherman for most of his adult life. He became a local South Jersey legend in the fishing and clamming community. In his younger years, he worked as an auto mechanic at Auto Doctors in Margate, NJ. In his later years, after clamming, he would work as a local handyman fixing anything that needed to be mended. Michael enjoyed listening to music of all kinds, recreational fishing, and was devoted to his grandchildren. His family will always remember him as the type to drop everything to help a person in need. He will be missed, and fondly remembered, by his soulmate; Katherine A. Dinger, daughter; Kristen T. (Charles) Curry, sons; Michael P. Sheehy, Ryan J. Sheehy (fiancé of Keeley Meers), grandchildren; Patrick, Emma, Alaina, Morgan, Colin, Elliott, Thomas, father; William Sheehy, sisters; Christina (Michael), Katrina (Mitch), brothers; William, Timothy and many extended family and friends. In addition to his mother, Michael was predeceased by a sister Patricia "Patsy". Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michaels Life Celebration Funeral Service on Thursday December 30, 2021 at 11:00am at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at Jeffries and Keates from 10:00am until time of service. Burial will take place at Seaside Cemetery in Marmora, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude www.stjude.org/donate
or the Atlantic County Animal Shelter at 240 Old Turnpike, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Michael please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 27, 2021.