Silver, Michael, Sr., - 66, of Atlantic City, It is with great sadness that our brother, father, uncle, and grandfather Michael Roosevelt Silver Sr. has been called home on 2/22/2021. He is predeceased by Roosevelt Silver (father), Stanley Silver (brother), Josephine McWilliams-Silver (mother), and Dossie Silver (brother). He is survived by his children Christina Silver, Christopher Silver, Michael Silver Jr., Michelle Silver, his sister Valeria Silver and brothers Anthony Silver and Larry Silver. Michael Silver Sr. was a loving, caring and dedicated man in everything he did. He was ready to go to work with no complaints because he loved to provide for his family. He was employed at Howard Johnson/Caesars for over a decade where he worked very hard with pride and dedication. There was never a time that he wasn't smiling. If anyone was in a bad mood he would joke "pop sh*t" until he got a smile on your face. Once he got started it was all jokes, smiles, laughs and stories. His laugh, smile and love was contagious. Michael Roosevelt Silver Sr. will forever be loved, missed and remembered by his children, his host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-nieces, family, and friends. Professional services were provided by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 9, 2021.